School Closures and Delays 1/10

TREASURE VALLEY — With snow covering the Treasure Valley this morning many school districts are canceling class for the day. We'll continue to monitor closures throughout the morning and post here with the latest announcements.

Boise School District - CANCELED

West Ada School District - CANCELED

Emmett School District - CANCELED

Bishop Kelly - CANCELED

North Star Charter School - CANCELED

Gem Prep - CANCELED

Cardinal Academy Charter Public School - CANCELED

St. Mary's - CANCELED

Giraffe Laugh Learning Center - CANCELED

Falcon Ridge Charter School - CANCELED