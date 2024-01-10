School Closures and Delays 1/10

TREASURE VALLEY — With snow covering the Treasure Valley this morning many school districts are canceling class for the day. We'll continue to monitor closures throughout the morning and post here with the latest announcements.
- Boise School District - CANCELED
- West Ada School District - CANCELED
- Emmett School District - CANCELED
- Bishop Kelly - CANCELED
- North Star Charter School - CANCELED
- Gem Prep - CANCELED
- Cardinal Academy Charter Public School - CANCELED
- St. Mary's - CANCELED
- Giraffe Laugh Learning Center - CANCELED
- Falcon Ridge Charter School - CANCELED