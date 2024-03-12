Watch Now
School bus struck, driver hospitalized in Washington County crash

Posted at 12:20 PM, Mar 12, 2024
The Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that happened on March 11 involving a school bus and a semi-truck.

The bus was unloading students on US-95 just after 4:52 p.m. when the 67-year-old bus driver and two students were struck from behind by the semi-truck.

ISP responded to the incident, transporting the bus driver and the 56-year-old semi-truck driver to a nearby hospital in an ambulance. The two students on board the bus at the time of the crash were also transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

The wreckage blocked the roadway for around 5 hours as first responders cleared the scene.

The incident is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

