School bonds and supplemental levies are on the ballot March 14.

IDAHO — Tuesday, March 14, is election day in many counties across the state for the many schools that have bonds and supplemental levies on the agenda.

Only voters who live within the school district boundaries are eligible to vote on the school's initiative. (see complete list below)

Polling locations are open from 8:00am through 8:00pm.

To view a sample ballot or to find out more information, visit your county clerk’s website: https://voteidaho.gov/county-clerks/ [voteidaho.gov].

American Falls Joint District

Blackfoot District

Boundary County District

Butte County District

Camas County District

Cascade District

Cassia Joint District

Challis Joint District

Clark County District

Coeur d’Alene District

Fremont County Joint District

Genesee Joint District

Gooding Joint District

Grace District

Hansen District

Highland District

Horseshoe Bend District

Idaho Falls District

Jefferson County Joint District

Jerome Joint District

Kendrick District

Kootenai District

Kuna Joint District

Lakeland Joint District

Lewiston Independent District

Meadows Valley District

Nampa District

North Gem District

Notus District

Oneida County District

Parma District

Payette Joint District

Pocatello/Chubbuck District

Post Falls District

Potlatch District

Ririe Joint District

Rockland District

Snake River District

Soda Springs Joint District

St. Maries Joint District

Sugar–Salem District

Swan Valley District

Twin Falls District

Weiser District

West Jefferson District

West Side District