Scentsy donation to assist with West Ada School District unpaid school lunches

MERIDIAN, Idaho — As previously reported by Idaho News 6, the West Ada School District is over $100,000 in arrears from balances unpaid in its school lunch program.

On Thursday, April 6, 2023, the Scentsy Family Foundation will present the West Ada School District’s (WASD) School Nutrition Services (SNS) department with a check in the amount of $32,000.

The donation is to be put toward uncollected student lunch balances for the 2022-23 school year.

Throughout the past six months, Scentsy committed to donating a portion of sales to causes that focus on children, families, and communities. The West Ada uncollected student lunch balance was identified by the Scentsy Family Foundation as a recipient.

“We’re grateful that West Ada is continuing to provide lunches regardless of a child’s ability to pay. We believe happy, healthy families build vibrant communities, and we want to help ensure that hungry children have access to at least one meal during the day,” said Kellie Floto, Scentsy Director of Philanthropy and Community Relations. “We challenged our Consultants across the U.S. to support their local school districts, and we hope this contribution sparks more donations from businesses or individuals across the Treasure Valley.”

Since the Dig for Change initiative in early March, the West Ada Education Foundation has received approximately $15,000 in donations toward the uncollected lunch balances.

“We’re so grateful for Scentsy and their Foundation. We’re always going to make sure our students are fed, and their generous donation helps us do that while minimally impacting the district’s general fund,” explained Kristen Homer, WASD School Nutrition Assistant Supervisor. Should a lunch balance remain uncollected through the end of the year, the WASD general fund picks up the tab. “A fed student is a learning student, so Scentsy is positively and directly impacting West Ada student achievement,” continued Homer.



