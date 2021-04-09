Scentsy awards Women's and Children's Alliance with $10,000 to support emergency shelter, transitional housing

The Scentsy Family Foundation awarded the Women's and Children's Alliance $10,000 to help the organization with emergency shelter and transitional housing.

The company announced the award Friday, which will help serve women and children fleeing domestic and sexual violence, according to a news release from Scentsy.

“We are so grateful for support from the Scentsy Family Foundation,” “Home is not always safe for everyone,” said Bev La Chance, WCA Grants Director, “We are experiencing a significant increase in requests for services by individuals impacted by domestic violence, compared to the same time last year, due to the pandemic. We are deeply grateful for the support of those who allow us to provide safety and healing.”

The WCA provided 11,227 "safe bed nights" to women and children and 1,645 counseling sessions to 136 new adult and child clients last fiscal year alone, according to Scentsy.