Savor Idaho happening at the Botanical Gardens in June

BOISE, Idaho — Tickets for Savor Idaho have gone on sale.

Considered a premiere wine event, Savor Idaho takes place at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Those who attend can sample wines and ciders from over 30 Gem State wineries and cideries while enjoying a stroll through the gardens. There will also be Food trucks, local exhibitors and live music.

Date: June 11

Time: 11:00am-2:00pm, or 3:00pm-6:00pm

Tickets are $75/person. Attendees will receive a welcome bag and souvenir Savor Idaho glass. Charcuterie boards are available for pre-order when purchasing tickets. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own picnic, blanket and lawn chairs.

The event is for individuals age 21 and over. Children and babies are prohibited from entereing based on Title 23 of Idaho State Code.

The event will be held, rain or shine.