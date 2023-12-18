Watch Now
SAVING LIVES: DHW relaunches statewide naloxone program

Organizations can request free nasal spray kits of the opioid overdose-reversing drug
Narcan nasal spray
Matt Rourke / AP
Posted at 1:59 PM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 15:59:38-05

BOISE, Idaho — The opioid epidemic has devastated American families, but an overdose reversal drug called naloxone is saving lives.

The Department of Health and Welfare is re-launching its statewide program to make sure people have naloxone when they need it.

Organizations can request free nasal spray Narcan kits.

Narcan is a name-brand naloxone.

You can also request training on how to use the kits. Kootenai County Fire & Rescue will coordinate with your local Public Health District to provide training.

