SAVING LIVES: DHW relaunches statewide naloxone program

BOISE, Idaho — The opioid epidemic has devastated American families, but an overdose reversal drug called naloxone is saving lives.

The Department of Health and Welfare is re-launching its statewide program to make sure people have naloxone when they need it.

Organizations can request free nasal spray Narcan kits.

Narcan is a name-brand naloxone.

You can also request training on how to use the kits. Kootenai County Fire & Rescue will coordinate with your local Public Health District to provide training.

