Saturday is Free Shred-It and Drug Take Back Day

BOISE - Saturday, October 27th is community Shred-It and Drug Take Back day.

You can drop off your old statements, medical records, and tax papers, old CD’s and videotapes, anything with your personal information, up to five boxes for free shredding from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Ada County Sheriff’s Office, 7200 Barrister Dr., Boise.

You can also bring your expired, unused, or unwanted medication to dispose at these locations as part of National Take Back Day.

- Blue Cross of Idaho, 3000 E. Pine Ave., Meridian

- Fred Meyer, Garden City, 5425 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

- Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. South, Nampa

- Caldwell Police Department, 110 S. 5th Ave., Caldwell

The Better Business Bureau says every two seconds someone's identity is stolen in the united states.