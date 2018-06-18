Satterlee begins work as ISU's 13th President

Kevin Satterlee began his work as Idaho State University’s 13th president Monday.

Satterlee said he was ready to work with faculty, staff, students, community members and business leaders to build a bright future for ISU.

"Together, we can topple our biggest challenges and take on our most ambitious dreams. Together, we can grow our academic profile, enhance the student experience, bolster research, and so much more," he wrote. "Together, we can build the future of Idaho State."

Satterlee was named the University’s new president by the Idaho State Board of Education on April 5.

State Board of Education Member Richard Westerberg said the Board was looking forward to working with Satterlee to bring Idaho State University to the next level. He described Satterlee as a man who was born, raised and educated in Idaho, and a man with great vision.

“He’s an innovator, and he’s a great communicator,” Westerberg said. “He listens to understand, and to learn, which leads to his ability to be open and transparent.”

Satterlee served as Chief Operating Officer at Boise State University since 2015, and a vice president since 2010. He has served in a variety of positions at Boise State since 2001. Prior to that, Satterlee was a deputy attorney general in the Idaho Attorney General’s Office for six years. While there, he was lead counsel to the State Board of Education, State Board of Pharmacy, State Board of Nursing, and the State Liquor Dispensary. Because of his unique relationships and historical knowledge, Satterlee also served as special counsel to the president at Boise State on issues related to the State Board of Education, legislative and policy issues, athletic department issues, and institutional compliance.

He received his bachelor’s degree in political science from Boise State University (magna cum laude) and was named a Top Ten Scholar of the University. He received his law degree from the University of Idaho (magna cum laude).

In his first 90 days, Satterlee plans to visit with faculty, staff, students and community members to learn more about the strengths, needs and goals of the University.

Satterlee said he was going to continue the University’s focus on expanding and growing health care programs, and to help ISU see its great potential. He said he will work to improve student recruitment and retention, and work hand-in-hand with the community. He also said he plans to work with faculty to bring their research and innovations to the forefront.

