Samples show presence of toxins in Lake Cascade

Samples taken at Lake Cascade last week came back showing there is a presence of toxins in the water, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.

Changes in the weather can impact bloom locations and toxin concentrations.

Central District Health has determined the levels are below the health advisory threshold, but officials are urging the public to take precautions.

⚠️ 𝐍𝐨 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐞 at this time. Results of testing done by @IdahoDEQ on water samples from the reservoir found that toxin levels DO NOT currently meet advisory thresholds. Monitoring will continue. pic.twitter.com/pSlkdm416t — Central District Health (@CDHidaho) June 28, 2022

The toxins present can be a risk to people and animals. Do not drink the water or allow children or pets to swim where the algae blooms are present. If you do get in the water, rinse off after and wash your hands immediately

