Samples show presence of toxins in Lake Cascade

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality
Algae Bloom
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jun 29, 2022
Samples taken at Lake Cascade last week came back showing there is a presence of toxins in the water, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.

Changes in the weather can impact bloom locations and toxin concentrations.

Central District Health has determined the levels are below the health advisory threshold, but officials are urging the public to take precautions.

The toxins present can be a risk to people and animals. Do not drink the water or allow children or pets to swim where the algae blooms are present. If you do get in the water, rinse off after and wash your hands immediately

For more information and recreational health advisories click here.

