Saltzer Health to offer monoclonal antibody treatment in north Nampa starting Wednesday

NAMPA, Idaho — A monoclonal antibody treatment will soon be available in north Nampa.

Saltzer Health in Nampa will start offering the treatment on December 1. The treatment is available by appointment only and patients must be referred by a healthcare provider.

A news release from Southwest District Health says treatments are given at no cost to the patient and health insurance is not required. The treatment is given as an IV infusion over 20 minutes, followed by an hour observation period.

Monoclonal antibody treatment could benefit those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are at risk for developing serious illness. According to Southwest District Health, the treatment has been shown to reduce hospitalization and death from the virus if administered within 10 days of symptoms to those who are considered at high risk for developing serious illness.

The treatment is authorized for emergency use by the FDA. Southwest District Health says clinical trials showed monoclonal antibodies could reduce hospitalizations and deaths by 70%.

“Monoclonal antibody treatment will allow us to help people avoid hospitalization and reduce the disease burden in our community,” said Dr. John Kaiser, chief medical officer at Saltzer Health. “Saltzer Health is pleased to be able to minimize the impact of COVID on vulnerable patients and their families.”

The treatment is recommended for people 12 and older who are at risk of progressing to severe disease or hospitalization due to COVID-19. Risk factors may include age (64 and older), obesity, pregnancy, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, chronic lung disease, immunosuppressive disease and cardiovascular disease.

“While this treatment is not meant to replace vaccinations to prevent COVID, it has been proven as an effective treatment for COVID-infected patients to decrease hospitalization and death,” said Kaiser.

The Saltzer Health Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Center is operated under a contract with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. If you need a primary care provider to give a referral for treatment, call Saltzer Health for an appointment at 208-463-3000.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is holding a COVID-19 Media Briefing Tuesday afternoon at 2:30. You can click here to watch it when it starts.