Saint Alphonsus to break ground on new medical health plaza in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — In response to the Caldwell community's rapid growth, Saint Alphonsus is constructing a new medical health plaza to serve the area. The health plaza will offer primary care as well as urgent care and specialty services.

Construction on the 4-story facility is set to kick off on Nov. 29 in Caldwell at 712 Aviation Way at the intersection of Aviation Way and Franklin Road.

“At Saint Alphonsus, we are committed to ensuring the communities we serve have access to exceptional high-quality health care when, where, and how they need it,” said Odette Bolano, President and CEO, of West Region, Trinity Health. “Our commitment is to develop an innovative medical facility with a sustainable design that enables the residents of Canyon County and the surrounding region to experience exceptional and accessible primary and specialty care close to home.”

The project includes enough acreage to allow for the facility to expand alongside the community. Construction is expected to last for 20 months with completion expected around September 2025.