Saint Alphonsus reducing hours at Urgent Care Clinics due to increase in COVID-19 care

Saint Alphonsus will close it's Urgent Care Clinics earlier to accommodate the "overwhelming increase" in need for care.

The clinics will close an hour earlier beginning September 15, according to Saint Alphonsus. The change is due to increased volume in patients needing COVID-19-related and non-COVID-19 related care, according to the medical group.

“During this unprecedented time, this is a temporary move designed to allow us to continue seeing the greatest number of patients while providing some relief to our dedicated colleagues and allow them to sustain this vital work, and be able to come back the next day to provide patient care,” said Dr. Daniel Bridger, SAMG Urgent Care medical director, in a statement.

The new hours at locations across the Treasure Valley are: