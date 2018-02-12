BOISE, ID - Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center officials Monday announced plans to build and operate a 40-bed freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Boise.

It would be located near the corner of Curtis Road and Emerald Street, just south of the current hospital. It would be a joint venture with Encompass Health Corporation.

“Construction of the 50,000 square-foot facility is estimated to begin in late spring, following approval through the City of Boise’s building permit approval process,” said hospital spokesman Joshua Schlaich. “The new hospital will replace the existing 30-bed acute inpatient rehabilitation unit currently located within the hospital.”

An acute inpatient rehabilitation hospital provides around-the-clock registered nursing care and a minimum of three hours a day of physical therapy, occupational therapy, and/or speech therapy at least five days per week.

“We are very pleased to partner with industry leader Encompass Health to grow our quality inpatient rehabilitative care in the Treasure Valley,” said Odette Bolano, President of Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. “This partnership will allow for the expansion of our therapy areas with state-of-the-art technology and robust clinical programs in a brand-new facility. Although we currently have an excellent inpatient rehabilitation program inside the hospital, we are limited on additional space for our growing community."

The new rehabilitation hospital will be Encompass Health’s first in Idaho.

