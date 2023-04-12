Saint Alphonsus modifies masking policy

BOISE, Idaho — Starting today, all St. Alphonsus hospitals and clinics have removed mandatory masking for visitors in public hallways and spaces. Masks are still required in certain patient rooms and areas, including medical oncology and infusion clinics.

Staff and employees will wear masks if requested by patients or visitors and around patients with certain infectious diseases.

The decline in COVID-19 transmission rates and the end of the influenza season were drivers for the policy modification.

COVID-19 self-screening policies remain in effect at all St. Alphonsus facilities and people who wish to wear masks may continue to do so.

Policies will continue to be responsive to the community conditions with adjustments made to the masking guidelines as necessary.

