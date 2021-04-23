Saint Alphonsus COVID-19 vaccine clinic now open to walk-ins

The Saint Alphonsus mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Meridian will now accept walk-ins.

The health system announced Thursday it will open to walk-ins, no appointment necessary, at its clinic at The Village in Meridian on April 23 and April 24. Anyone looking to get the vaccine without an appointment can show up by 4 p.m. The clinic, located at 2260 N. Eagle Road in the former Gordmans store, opens at 7:30 a.m.

Patients will receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for anyone 16 years and older. Anyone under 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian, or have a consent form.

Appointments for the second dose will be scheduled at the time of check-ins, according to Saint Als.