Saint Alphonsus collaborates with Idaho Council for Deaf and Hard of Hearing in special COVID vaccine outreach

BOISE — Saint Alphonsus and the Idaho Council for Deaf and Hard of Hearing have collaborated on a vaccine outreach program for Idaho's deaf and hard of hearing (DHH) community.

According to a press release from Saint Alphonsus, the program includes:



Communication outreach

Assistance with scheduling for a vaccine

Vaccine clinic signage

On-site interpretation

Special masks that accommodate the particular needs of the DHH community

Saint Alphonsus Health System Steven Snow, Director of Idaho Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing receiving the COVID vaccination with interpretation support.

The new vaccine clinic, located at the former Gordman's location at the Village at Meridian, welcomed its first eligible DHH patients Sunday to experience the clinic and its accommodations for themselves.

Steven Snow, Director of Idaho's Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, experienced the clinic firsthand and received his vaccination. "This is really special. I had no struggles, I could communicate. It was very smooth and worked out beautifully!" According to Snow, the DHH community is the last to have access and information for services, "So we worked really hard with Saint Alphonsus to make this available in a way that makes sense for them. This really helps the deaf community feel valued, safe and satisfied in getting their vaccines."

Saint Alphonsus Health System Patient being welcomed to the clinic by Saint Alphonsus staff and volunteer sign language interpreters.

Vaccine-eligible individuals needing these services can indicate their language preference when scheduling a vaccination appointment here. There are additional access options available through the Idaho Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

