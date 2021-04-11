Saint Alphonsus Adding Vaccine Clinics in Caldwell and Fruitland

Saint Alphonsus is opening up more vaccine clinics at its facilities across Idaho.

Fruitland and Caldwell are the two newest additions to this list with appointments being scheduled for Mondays and Tuesdays at the Elm Street clinic in Caldwell and the 16 Street location in Fruitland.

Appointments for these locations can be found online at the Saint Alphonsus website.

Both locations are supplied with the Moderna vaccine, so only people ages 18 and older can receive the vaccine, as Moderna has not been approved for 16 and 17-year-olds.