Safety report shows sexual assault cases increasing at Boise State University

BOISE, ID - The number of sexual assault cases reported at Boise State University have doubled over the last two years.

A safety report filed by the university in 2017 shows reports related to domestic and dating violence, and even stalking, have also increased.

In 2014, six rapes were reported on Boise State’s campus. The following year there were 10 such reports, with 12 total in 2016.

“One instance of a sexual assault is too many,” said Dr. Chris Wuthrich, Dean of Students at Boise State University. “But we want to know to be able to help our students navigate the difficulties that might come after they’ve been harmed.”

Boise State, like other universities across the country, are required to maintain a record of crime statistics in accordance wit the federally-mandated Clery Act.

The protection law aims to provide transparency around campus crime policy and statistics.

“It’s important and it’s good information for students to have,” said Annie Pelletier, Director of Law and Policy at the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence.

But Pelletier says the report doesn’t show the whole picture.

“Boise State has made a really concerted effort to revamp their reporting policies and processes to make sure that they’re student-friendly, and do a bunch of training on campus,” Pelletier said.

That effort to remain supportive and vigilant has created a climate, university leaders say, that allows victims to feel comfortable talking about what is widely known to be an under-reported crime.

“It also allows us to assist them in maintaining their status as a student,” Wuthrich said. “Our goal is to, when someone files a report, not only get to the bottom of the activity and information they’re reporting — but to also help provide them services so that they can stay in school and graduate.”

Click here to see the university’s 2017 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report.