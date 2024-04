BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District (ACHD) is starting construction on the 15th and 16th Street pedestrian crossings at Front Street.

The project is expected to improve safety and increase connectivity for pedestrians.

ACHD is installing rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFB) across 15th and 16th Streets at Front Street and will reconstruct adjacent pedestrian ramps to meet modern standards.

Construction is expected to be completed this summer.