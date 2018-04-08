Ruptured pipeline in Buhl spills 160 barrels of diesel

Boise, (ID) - A pipeline near Buhl ruptured and spilled diesel fuel, contaminating soil and a pond used for watering livestock.

The Texas-based company Andeavor said 160 barrels of diesel fuel spilled from its northwest products pipeline and they're still working to figure out what caused the leak.

Repairs are underway and will start operations again after it receives approval from government regulators.

The fuel was on its way from Wyoming and Utah to Boise and Washington state.