Rod Stewart cancels Boise show tonight due to fractured foot

Following the advice of his doctor, Rod Steward has been forced to cancel his concert on October 24th at the Ford Idaho Center.

According to the Director of Marketing at the Ford Idaho Center, Stewart fractured his foot playing football with his kids earlier this month. He has been ordered to keep weight off the foot and to wear a cast until it is healed. Stewart performed in St. Paul, Kansas City, and Santa Barbara last week against orders, which caused more swelling and stress to the fracture.

Stewart said: “I’m especially disappointed that I’m sidelined for the Boise show. I’d looked forward to this one since April and apologize to the fans for missing it. It’s time I listen to my doctor, and my foot, and stay off it.”