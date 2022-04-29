Rocky Mountain High School hosting golf tournament in honor of former golf coach

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Rocky Mountain High School is hosting a golf tournament to honor the school’s former golf coach who passed away from COVID-19 last September.

Mike McCrady was the golf coach at Rocky Mountain and a teacher in the West Ada School District for more than two decades. McCrady was also recently the girl’s lacrosse coach at Rocky Mountain.

This will be the first annual Mike McCrady Memorial Golf tournament in his honor. Rocky Mountain will host 56 golfers from Borah, Eagle, Mountain View, Owyhee and Skyview high schools.

"It means a lot to me to just remember him and his influence and the importance that he did to the game of golf and the motivation he came to his high school students," Rocky Mountain High School Golf Coach Jonathan Gibb said.

The community is invited to come to watch the golfers play. The tournament starts at 8 a.m May 4 at the Redhawk Golf Course in Nampa.