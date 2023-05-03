Rocky Mountain girls' club rugby team invited to National tournament in Wisconsin

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho might be looking at a new national championship team as the Rocky Mountain High School club rugby team has been invited to the single team national tournament in Wisconsin.

The entire club is made up of teams from 3rd graders through high school, and the girl's team is one of the program's highlights.

The team has had an undefeated season so far, beating clubs from schools like Owyhee and Eagle.

“(The invitation is) a testament to how hard the girls have worked during the preseason," said head coach Chris Covak. "We’ve put in a lot of hours during the preseason and it’s starting to show on the field.”

For a lot of the girls, rugby is relatively new. Mercedes Shellhouse is a senior who plays forward and only started playing last season, but she says she loves the physicality of the game.

“Take the ball all the time, get bruises after every game, you come up sore after scrums or rucks, in my opinion, it’s the best position," Shellhouse said about playing the forward position.

The team is trying to raise $10,000 for travel expenses to the National tournament. To donate, visit their go fund me here.

