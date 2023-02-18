Rocky Mountain advances to the state championship after a thrilling win in overtime against Timberline

NAMPA, Idaho — Rocky Mountain defeated Timberline in overtime 55-50 to punch their ticket to the state championship, it was the same exact score of their first round win against Thunder Ridge.

"That was like the most crazy feeling ever," said senior co-captian Brielle Magnuson. "I’ve been to state three years in a row and we have never won the first game."

This was a back and for game, Timberline is the defending 5A state champs and in the second half they started making their move.

It looked dicey for Rocky Mountain so they would start firing away, Zoe Archibald would hit a pair of threes sandwiched between a three from Averee Osterhout.

Archibald led Rocky with 16 points and that final three was the biggest shot of the game tying the score with under a minute to play.

Timberline had a pair of good looks to win it in regulation, but they didn't fall and for the second game in a row Rocky went into overtime with the score 48-48.

Rocky got the lead in overtime and Timberline had a shot to tie it with a three, but the shot missed and Rocky advances to the 5A state championship on Saturday night.

"Yesterday going into that overtime was crazy, we definitely give our fans something to watch," said Magnuson. "Today going into overtime with the same score and it was just the best feeling ever, I can’t even describe it to you, it was everything you can ever wish for.”

Cianna Legaspi and Anna DaBell both had double-doubles in points and rebounds, Timberline was led by freshman Emmi Swillie who scored a game high 21.

The other semi-final matchup between Coeur d' Alene and the Boise Brave would need double overtime, but Coeur d' Alene outlasted Boise 51-50.

Avery Howell had a double-double scoring 25 while Kaitie Hahn added 21, but Boise only managed to get four points from the rest of their squad.

Boise had the led by three with under 30-seconds to play in regulation, but Teagan Colvin hit the biggest shot of the game, a three to tie it as she led all scores with 27.

So it will be Rocky Mountain vs. Coeur d' Alene for the 5A state championship on Saturday night at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa at 8:00 p.m.

It was a heartbreaking loss for the Boise Brave, but they don't have a single senior and they had a successful season winning the district championship.

Championship Saturday will start at 9:30 a.m. with Council vs. Dietrich and games will take place all day long, Idaho Sports.com does an excellent job posting scores and brackets.