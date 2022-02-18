Roaring Springs Water Park to nearly double in size, adding new amenities and slides

IDAHO — Roaring Springs Water Park is expanding with plans to nearly double its size over the next decade.

“We are so excited to announce the largest expansion in Roaring Springs history," Tiffany Quilici, Roaring Springs Chief Marketing Officer. "We are so lucky to already have the northwest's largest waterpark in our backyard and now we will have one of the United States' largest waterpark to enjoy."

Roaring Springs has spent the past couple of years exploring water rides all over the world to use as inspiration for their 12-acre expansion project beginning this March.

"We are just so excited to bring some of the biggest, highest quality, most fun water attractions to the Treasure Valley," Quilici added.

The expansion is divided into seven phases that are set to be completed over the next 10-15 years. Phase one includes Camp IdaH20 featuring seven new slides and nearly 100 play features that will be completed summer of 2023.

"We are also bringing Idaho's first action river that is called Class 5 Canyon. That will be a river that has jet propulsion and wave action so a lot different than a lazy river," Quilici said. "The third attraction is called Critter Crossing and it is a forest theme activity pool that has floating lily pads for kids to jump on, basketball, and other skilled sports."

They will also be adding a new restaurant and Roaring Springs first-ever bar that will feature Idaho Craft beers and Idaho-inspired cocktails.

“After more than 20 years of seeing guests all summer long having so much fun, laughing together as a family making memories, it is just so exciting thinking about Treasure Valley families having brand new experiences to come and enjoy," Quilici said.

With a goal of making Roaring Springs and Wahooz a destination for tourists all across the country.

"Roaring Springs and Wahooz are already local favorites but as we continue to grow they become a true tourist and destination in Idaho and attract more and more people around the state and the country to our beautiful place," she added.

Roaring Springs opens for its 23rd summer on May 7, weather permitting.

For more details on the plans, click here.