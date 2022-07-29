Roaring Springs starts expansion, still offers place to escape heat

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Roaring Springs Water Park is expanding its size. The park, that is already the largest in the northwest, is in phase one of a multi-phase project that will continue through the next decade.

Phase one of the project will open with the park in the Summer of 2023. It will bring three new water attractions, including an "Active River" as well as adding a new food service structure.

"The expansion is definitely built in response to the need for increased capacity as the Treasure Valley continues to grow." Tiffany Quilici, the chief marketing officer for Roaring Springs said.

Although the park is going through an expansion, it is still open to the public this summer. With temperatures exceeding the 100-degree mark several times in the last couple of weeks, the park provides a place for residents to cool off in the heat.

"It's been just a really good solid summer since the cool temperatures in June," Quilici said. "Just tons of people coming out and having a great time and getting relief from the heat.