Roaring Springs scheduled to open for the weekends on May 15

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Roaring Springs announced its opening day is on May 15 and gates will open at 11 a.m. With warmer temperatures this weekend, people will enjoy the water rides to cool down.

Roaring Springs will be open this weekend and next weekend from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting. Memorial Day weekend is when the water park will be open seven days a week.

Roaring Springs opened last year when the state moved into stage three of the Idaho Rebounds plan. The state is currently in stage four of reopening, after spending months in stage three. That decision came from data showing Idaho has the 11th lowest case rate in the country and a positivity rate of 4.3%.

For more information on COVID-19 guidelines and ticket information for Roaring Springs, click here.