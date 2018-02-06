MERIDIAN, ID - Meridian Mayor Tammy deWeerd is expected to announce what’s being described as “two major expansions” to the Roaring Springs Waterpark and the Wahooz Family Fun Zone in her State of the City Address that’s scheduled to begin at 4:29 p.m. Wednesday at Meridian Middle School.

Waterpark officials are not yet releasing details about what the expansion will entail, only that “Both projects will open to the public this year, with a combined value of $6.1 million,” according to Roaring Springs Marketing Director Tiffany Quilici.

A press release detailing the additions to the parks, including artist’s renderings and photographs, are expected to be released following the State of the City address.

Demolition is scheduled to begin Thursday, to make way for the new attraction.

