MERIDIAN, Idaho — Cold weather conditions will keep Roaring Springs closed for one more weekend. The water park was meant to open on weekends starting May 7th.

The Roaring Springs team says they are hoping for sunshine and warm weather, so they can open on weekends starting May 14th. Hours will be a.m. to 7 p.m., depending on conditions. The park will be open daily starting on Memorial Day weekend.

Season Passes go on sale this Friday. You can purchase those here.