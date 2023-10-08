Roads Close in the North End for the Harrison Classic Kids Run

The Harrison Classic is the Treasure Valley YMCA's annual race through Boise's North End, and this year's race will run in reverse with racers starting on Good Street and finishing at McAuley Park.

The kids-only run provides all participants with a shirt, a healthy snack, and a medal waiting for them at the finish line.

The race is set to run from 1-5 pm on October 8. During the race, Harrison Blvd will be closed from Hill Road to Hays Street. Hays Street will also be closed on 16th and 17th Street.

Additionally, the Ada County Highway District is reminding drivers that there will likely be a lot of pedestrians in the surrounding area due to the event.