Road work to increase around Boise's St. Luke's Hospital

BOISE, ID - Construction crews are leveraging the Treasure Valley's better-than-average winter weather to make progress on road projects around the St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center.

“Starting the week of Monday, Feb. 19, work is expected to pick up again on the south side of the campus,” said hospital spokesperson Anita Kissee.

“Instead of shutting down work for the winter as anticipated, Central Paving construction crews have been able to keep working. They estimate work being done now on key projects -- like the new cycle track and sidewalks -- will shorten the overall road construction timeline and impact on the hospital campus and surrounding neighborhoods,” she explained.

Immediate impacts that are ahead, as soon as weather allows, include:

•1st Street: 1st Street between Idaho and Bannock will be closed through late March. This is the one block under the Anderson Center/South Tower parking garage. Sidewalk access will be on the east side.

•Anderson Center Garage: The east driveway of the Anderson Center/South Tower parking garage on Idaho Street will be closed through sometime in March. The west driveway on Idaho Street and both driveways on Bannock Street will remain open.

•St. Luke's Boise MSTI driveways: The St. Luke's MSTI west driveway will be closed through sometime in March. The east driveway will be open. Once work on the west driveway is complete and that section reopened, the east driveway will close. (The driveway closures for both MSTI and the parking garage are dependent on when crews can pour concrete, which requires certain overnight temperatures.

•Sidewalk closures and a lane reduction on Avenue B:

The sidewalk on the west side of Avenue B, between Warm Springs and Bannock streets is closed –- as is the sidewalk on the west side of Avenue B, between Bannock and Jefferson streets.

In addition, the westernmost southbound traffic lane of Avenue B is closed between Warm Springs Avenue and Bannock Street. (Southbound access continues, as one lane will remain open.)