Road Projects are Causing Traffic Headaches in the Treasure Valley

Boise, (ID) - Construction down State Street in Boise is giving drivers some traffic headaches.

Businesses along the intersection with 36th Street are already feeling the impacts especially those who rely on quick convenience for their customers.

Starting this Wednesday, drivers will no longer be able to turn left onto 36th from State Street as all traffic transitions to the south side of the road.

Construction work there will continue through the summer with plans to wrap up sometime this fall.

Nampa is set to begin some road work of their own.

Starting Tuesday the city of Nampa will begin rebuilding a handful of downtown streets to improve the pavement. Sidewalk corners will also be upgraded.

The $2.8 million project is scheduled to wrap up in late August.

