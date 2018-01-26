Road construction will begin in Garden City on February 5th

The Ada County highway district held an open house to explain the veterans memorial parkway and 36th street expansion on State Street.

The $ 7.7 million project will widen the intersection by adding additional lanes, pedestrian crossing, bike lanes, and sidewalks.

According to the ACHD growth in traffic and safety concerns has prompted this project.

Peg Richards from the Good Samaritan Home wasn't too thrilled about a power pole being place smack in her business parking lot. she said it would limit the accommodations for the special needs residents.



"I was so frustrated with the realization of what was going on. I was like this can't happen. I made contact with a couple of people they came and listen to what my concerns were and thankfully they made some changes," Richards explained.

She added the pole will be moved 30 feet in a different direction. Construction will begin February 5th and wrap up in October. The hours of construction will be set for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The project will also interfere with traffic on State Street and other nearby intersections.