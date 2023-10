3400 East in Kimberly, just outside of Twin Falls, is closed to traffic from Polk Street to Kimberly Meadows following a crash between a passenger vehicle and a train.

The accident was reported just after 5:30 pm on October 8 and the section of roadway will be closed for an unknown length of time.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers in the area to use alternative routes in their travels until the area is cleared.