Earlier this week, Rite Aid announced that the company is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

As part of the bankruptcy filing, the company released a list of 154 stores that will close across the nation, including two in the Treasure Valley, as part of its Initial Store Closings list.

1600 North Main Street, Meridian

5005 West Overland Road, Boise

An Additional Store Closings plan is expected at a later date.