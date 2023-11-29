Ridge to Rivers seasonal trail closures start December 1

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise has announced the seasonal closure of several Ridge to Rivers trails. These closures go into effect annually to prevent trail damage and protect wildlife habitat in the foothills.

Beginning December 1, the following trails will be closed to the public:



Landslide Loop Trail #70 [ridgetorivers.org] : The two-mile trail located above Hidden Springs is closed annually from December 1 to March 31 for wintering wildlife.

8th Street Extension Road [ridgetorivers.org] : The road is closed to vehicles from the 8th Street Motorcycle Trailhead to the Boise Ridge from December 1 to May 15 every year. The gate will be closed, preventing full-size vehicles from accessing the unpaved road to protect the road and trailhead integrity.

The road is closed to vehicles from the 8th Street Motorcycle Trailhead to the Boise Ridge from December 1 to May 15 every year. The gate will be closed, preventing full-size vehicles from accessing the unpaved road to protect the road and trailhead integrity. Hawkins Range Reserve [cityofboise.org]: The reserve, which is located off N. Bogus Basin Road, features a 5.7-mile directional trail called Hawkins Loop [ridgetorivers.org] and a .6-mile nested trail called Harrow Trail [ridgetorivers.org]. The reserve and all trail access is closed seasonally from December 1 to April 30 to protect critical habitat and important wildlife corridors.

Trails closing later this winter, weather dependant, date TBD:

Old Pen Trail #15A [ridgetorivers.org] : In partnership with the Idaho Department of Lands, the City of Boise has permitting authority to close the .6-mile trail this winter to prevent damage to the trail. Trailhead parking will not be affected by this seasonal trail closure. This is the third winter the city will close the trail, in an effort to prevent further damage while slowly improving tread conditions over time.

Ridge Crest Trail #20 [ridgetorivers.org]: Due to high clay content, this area in Military Reserve is especially prone to muddy conditions. The 200 yards from the trailhead parking area on Mountain Cove Road to the Archery Range parking lot will be closed. Users will be routed through the Archery Range parking lot to access other trails in this area.

These two trails are expected to remain closed through early March.

Additional trails are subject to closure based on trail conditions throughout the season. Updates will be provided by Ridge to Rivers as they are announced.

Though current conditions are good and often frozen until mid-day, the forecast for rain and snow this weekend could cause conditions to deteriorate.

If you encounter soft, muddy trails following the wet weather, turn around and try another option. Good bets are all-weather trails or the Boise River Greenbelt.

