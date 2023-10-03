Watch Now
RideBrite event will distribute free bike lights at various Pop-Up stations in Boise

Happening Wednesday, October 4 promoting cyclist and pedestrian safety
City of Boise / ACHD Commuteride
Posted at 3:57 PM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 17:57:13-04

BOISE, Idaho — It's time to celebrate Bike Safety!

To get in the spirit and promote cycling and pedestrian safety, ACHD Commuteride, along with other local transportation and safety partners, is hosting RideBright, a pop-up event at several stations on Wednesday where they will be giving away free bike lights.

According to Idaho Code, all cyclists are required to have a front light, visible from 500ft, and a clearly visible rear reflector.

The event takes place on Wednesday, October 4, between 4:00pm - 7:00pm, with staff and volunteers available at Kristin Amstrong Park, as well as several other locations along the Greenbelt. Pop-up stations can be found on this interactive map.

Lights can be installed on-site for unlit bikes - for FREE! Front and rear light sets will be available while supplies last.

Working to improve cycling safety and become a Certified Bicycle Friendly City, riders are encouraged to come and grab their free lights.

