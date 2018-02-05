Reward offered in Burley arson

BURLEY, ID - The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office -- in cooperation with the Burley Fire Department, the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives -- is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a fire that occurred in Burley last week.

The amount reward amount has not yet been determined. “That amount is determined by the Northwest Insurance Council, who manages the funds,” said State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl. “The amount varies, based on the seriousness of the incident. And, given that this case involves explosives, it’s very serious.”

The fire, reported to 9-1-1, heavily damaged a vacant building at 1220 Overland Avenue in the early morning hours of January 29th.

While putting the fire out, crews found an undetonated explosive device at a building across the street from the fire scene.

“This device was removed and made safe (detonated) by technicians from the Twin Falls Police Department,” Jessica Benson, with the Idaho Department of Insurance.

Investigators from the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office and other agencies say they uncovered evidence the building was intentionally set ablaze. They did not elaborate as to what the evidence is.

If you have information about the fire or who may be responsible, you’re urged to call the arson hotline at 1(877) 75-ARSON. Your information could make you eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

