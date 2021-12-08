Watch
Reward for info on poisoned wolves grows to nearly $43K

Dawn Villella/AP
FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. President Joe Biden's administration is sticking by the decision under former President Donald Trump to lift protections for gray wolves across most of the U.S. (AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)
Posted at 11:20 AM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 13:20:12-05

PORTLAND, Ore. — The reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons who poisoned at least eight wolves in eastern Oregon this year has grown to nearly $43,000.

Three groups – Wolves of the Rockies, Trap Free Montana and The 06 Legacy Project – added $10,000 to the existing reward Monday. An additional $6,977 in reward money from the Greater Hells Canyon Council, Humane Society of the United States and private donations was announced Tuesday.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the eight dead wolves were found this year in Union County, whose largest city is La Grande.

The Oregon State Police said Thursday it has been investigating the killing of all five members of the Catherine Pack in Union County, plus three other wolves from other packs. An agency spokeswoman says all leads have been exhausted so they are reaching out to the public for assistance.

Investigators have asked anyone with information about the poisonings to contact the Oregon State Police.

