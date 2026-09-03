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Results in from Boise School Board Trustee election

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Idaho News 6
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BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School Board of Trustees is welcoming new members following election results on September 1.

According to the Boise School District, Andy Hawes was narrowly elected to the board for a four-year term after running against Kirt Naylor.

Results in from Boise School Board Trustee election

Uncontested candidates Dr. Alejandro Necochea and Krista Hasler were also elected, and will serve in six-year trustee positions.

All three will be sworn in at the regular Boise School Board meeting on September 14, the school district shared.

You can learn more about the school board elections by visiting the Boise School District's website here.

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