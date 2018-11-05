Restoring Albion Normal School

Before it was the "Haunted Mansions of Albion" it was the Albion Normal School... An institution for the training of teachers.

The Legislature established the school in Albion, Idaho one hundred and twenty-five years ago.

The state closed the campus in 1951.

From 1958 to 1969 the school was The Magic Valley Christian College.

From 1969 to 2007 the school was abandoned.

The Mortensen family bought the property at a state auction in 2007 transforming the former school into the "Haunted Mansions of Albion."

The family says the haunted attraction is helping them restore and save this historical campus... For more information www.hauntedmansionsofalbion.com