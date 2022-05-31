Restoration of “reimagined” Osprey Meadows begins

This story was originally published by Autum Robertson in BoiseDev.

Restoration efforts are underway at Tamarack’s golf course Osprey Meadows.

BoiseDev reported last year that the resort announced it had a deal to acquire the full course and fix it up.

“This is another historic moment at Tamarack. It’s not often that you get a second chance to make a first impression, but we have that rare opportunity with the return of Osprey Meadows,” Tamarack President Scott Turlington said.

The resort announced that the restoration of the course will feature “reimagined” holes to improve “playability”. The course will now also have a 19th hole or a gambler’s hole.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to reinvigorate the award-winning Osprey Meadows Golf Course at Tamarack,” golf course architect Robert Trent Jones Jr said. “The confidence that the Tamarack ownership has exhibited in the long-term value of this unique golf experience is unprecedented. We appreciate their vision and commitment!”

The Valley County Planning and Zoning Commission recently approved the Osprey Meadow Estates. The estate site would feature 15 homes on almost 13 acres of land.

The application letter said the Tamarack Resort is “intending” to build these lots while the redevelopment and rehabilitation of the golf course happens.

Osprey Meadows is planned to open summer of 2023.