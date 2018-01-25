Residents of Meridian will see recycle changes

Meridian, ID - The City of Meridian held a town hall meeting this evening to talk about recycling changes in Ada County.

About 50 people packed the auditorium at the Cole Valley Christian High School wanting answers.

Global policy changes have prompted an adjustment in what can be recycled. According to the City of Meridians website, they will take items stamped with number ones and number two on them such as milk jugs, soda cans, and detergents bottles. Items like water bottles and Styrofoam are not on the list. One Meridian resident said it can be confusing

"I want to know where to put the items that are plastic materials that do not have a logo on them and a number stamped on them," said Connie Barczi, Meridian Resident.

Dave Fisher a spokesman for Republic Service said in a situation like this its best to check the city's website because recycling the wrong items can cost money and manpower.

Here is a complete list of what items can be recycled:

