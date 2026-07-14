Reproductive freedom initiative certified for Idaho ballot, medical cannabis proposal fails to qualify

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho voters will decide on a proposed constitutional right to reproductive freedom this November after the Reproductive Freedom and Privacy Act qualified for the 2026 general election ballot.

The Idaho Secretary of State's Office announced the initiative met the state's signature requirements, while the proposed Idaho Medical Cannabis Act failed to qualify after falling short of the required number of valid petition signatures.

According to the Secretary of State's Office, organizers of the Reproductive Freedom and Privacy Act submitted 75,478 valid signatures across 20 legislative districts, exceeding the legal requirement of obtaining signatures equal to at least 6% of registered voters in no fewer than 18 legislative districts.

The measure will appear on the Nov. 3, 2026, General Election ballot.

If approved by voters, the initiative would establish a right to reproductive freedom and privacy in Idaho, including the right to obtain an abortion before fetal viability.

After viability, abortions would generally be permitted only in cases of a medical emergency, with the proposal expanding Idaho's current life-of-the-mother exception to include conditions that threaten a pregnant person's life or health.

The initiative would also protect access to contraception, fertility treatments, prenatal care and postpartum care, while prohibiting the state from penalizing patients, health care providers or others who assist in exercising those rights.

Meanwhile, the Idaho Medical Cannabis Act did not qualify for the ballot after organizers failed to submit enough valid petition signatures statewide and did not meet the required geographic distribution across legislative districts.

The Secretary of State's Office will accept arguments for and against the reproductive freedom initiative through July 20.

Those arguments, along with the full text of the measure, will be included in Idaho's official voter pamphlet ahead of the November election.