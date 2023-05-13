Reports of counterfeit $20 bills at multiple businesses in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department has released a notice to Idaho residents who were shopping in the Nampa area on May 11 following reports of an individual distributing fake $20 bills at both Home Depot and Lowes.

The Nampa PD has arrested a suspect in relation to these reports, but not before many of the counterfeit bills made their way out of the store in the wallets of unaware shoppers.

If you might have had any of the fake bills and have since shopped elsewhere, unknowingly using that counterfeit money, please contact our Criminal Investigations Unit, leaving a voice mail with your name and phone number for the investigator assigned to this case at 208-468-5611 — Nampa PD (@NampaPolice1) May 13, 2023

Police are still uncovering the scale of the crime, and are directing those affected to contact the store where they may have received counterfeit bills as the stores have been made aware of the situation.