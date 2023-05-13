Watch Now
News

Actions

Reports of counterfeit $20 bills at multiple businesses in Nampa

Cash money
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Elise Amendola/AP
Cash money
Posted at 3:37 PM, May 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-13 17:47:53-04

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department has released a notice to Idaho residents who were shopping in the Nampa area on May 11 following reports of an individual distributing fake $20 bills at both Home Depot and Lowes.

The Nampa PD has arrested a suspect in relation to these reports, but not before many of the counterfeit bills made their way out of the store in the wallets of unaware shoppers.

Police are still uncovering the scale of the crime, and are directing those affected to contact the store where they may have received counterfeit bills as the stores have been made aware of the situation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light