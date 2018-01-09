Report: Boise man had more than 10,000 child porn images on his computer

BOISE. ID - James Maxheimer, 46, of Boise, pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Boise to possession of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Bart Davis. Detectives said he had more than 10,000 still images and 378 videos of child porn on his computer.

As part of his plea, Maxheimer agreed to forfeit his computer and electronic storage devices.

According to the plea agreement, in June of 2016, detectives with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant on Maxheimer’s home in Boise, after ICAC detectives had downloaded images of child porn from a computer at the home, using a file sharing program.

Detectives then interviewed Maxheimer, who reportedly admitted he had downloaded and viewed the images at least once a week, using the file sharing program.

Detectives seized Maxheimer’s laptop and an external hard drive. When detectives examined the devices, they say they discovered 10,172 still images and 378 videos containing child pornography -- including images of prepubescent minors, images showing sadistic and masochistic conduct with minors, and images of the sexual abuse or exploitation of infants and toddlers.

Sentencing is set for April 9th in Boise, before Chief U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill.

Possession of child pornography is punishable by up to twenty years in prison, a $250,000 fine, a term of supervised release of not less than five years and up to life, and a $5,000 special assessment.





