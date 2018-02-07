Rep. Paulette Jordan steps down to focus on run for governor

District 5 Representative Paulette Jordan is giving up her seat in the Idaho Statehouse to focus on her run for governor.

Jordan made that announcement in a press release early this morning.

“It has been my privilege to be elected by and to serve the people of the fifth district since 2014,” said Jordan. “My priority is my constituents and the people of Idaho. I cannot fairly serve my constituents and run for governor, therefore I am stepping down from my legislative seat. This is necessary to win the Democratic primary and to move toward victory in November. I’m all in for Idaho.”

Jordan has been in office since 2014. She announced her run for governor in December.