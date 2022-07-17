TWIN FALLS, Idaho — On the final day of the Idaho Republican Convention being hosted in Twin Falls, Rep. Dorothy Moon was elected as the Chair of the state's Republican party unseating current chairman Tom Luna.

Rep. Moon ran for the state's party chair after an unsuccessful run for Secretary of State against Phil McGrane. Rep. Moon did not seek re-election in the legislature to run in the Idaho Republican primary.

In a Facebook post, Rep. Moon thanked Tom Luna for his service to the party and Idaho.

"I promised my fellow Republicans that I will lead our party with civility and conviction. That is also my promise to our fellow citizens throughout Idaho who are not currently members of the party of Lincoln," said Rep. Moon in a Facebook post.

"In serving the greater good with decency and with real ideas for how to make life better for all who call Idaho home, I hope our party will show those who’ve yet to cast a vote for a Republican what it is we believe and why the Grand Old Party is the natural home of all who love liberty and this great state," said Rep. Moon.

Take Back Idaho, a political action committee condemned her election in a press release:

"Dorothy Moon’s election to Idaho GOP leadership is absolutely disturbing. Moon’s dangerous gallery of associations— including militant Ammon Bundy, militia leader Eric Parker, convicted rapist Aaron von Ehlinger, and white nationalists like Wendy Rogers—should be disqualifying for state party leadership. But, fresh from their rightful rejection by Idaho voters just eight weeks ago, Moon and her powerful cronies are doing what they do best: changing the rules, courting extremists, and demanding allegiance to their dark vision for Idaho.



With Dorothy Moon’s election to leadership, the Idaho Republican Party has firmly lost all touch with the average Idahoan."

Rep. Moon endorsed Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin against Gov. Brad Little in the Idaho Republican primary race.