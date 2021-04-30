Rental assistance money still available in Ada County

ADA COUNTY — Idaho News 6 reported in February about $12 million Ada County applied for and received to help those struggling to pay rent and utilities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, almost $5 million dollars in rental assistance has been given to Idahoans in need and over 1,000 households have been served in Ada County — and there is still more money available.

As of today, more than 1100 households have received emergency rental assistance. If you know someone who is struggling to pay rent as a result of job loss, or a reduction in work hours because of COVID, please share this information so they can apply. https://t.co/MY0jnYuNjO pic.twitter.com/isteL6G4UL — Ada County (@Ada_County) April 30, 2021

According to the United States Census Bureau, 1 in 7 renters has reported being behind on monthly payments.

Millions of people are currently protected by the federal eviction moratorium set to expire in June, but Ada County residents have a chance to receive rental assistance money to help catch up.

Tenants, as well as landlords who are able to apply on behalf of their tenants, can apply for assistance. The help does not only include rent, but it also supports electricity, gas, water sewer, trash removal and any other additional energy costs.

“Anything that’s COVID related,"Ada County Commissioner Rod Beck said. "They can get ahold of the housing authority on Orchard or just go to the website. It's the Boise City Ada County Housing Authority and they can take an application and they can get help. This is for help. Its short term help in case they have COVID related issues."

So how do you know if you are eligible? Applicants need to meet the following qualifications:

Have a current lease agreement

Meet the eligibility income requirement

Have a documented loss of income due to COVID-19

Not receive any other assistance from another source.

To start on the application process, you can visit the Boise city and Ada County Housing Authorities website where you can find more information on who to contact or ask questions to.